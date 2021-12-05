$32.77 Million in Sales Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.60 million to $33.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $130.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

BTRS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 1,294,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,229. BTRS has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.