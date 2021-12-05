3,282 Shares in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Valhi by 8,284.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Valhi by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Valhi Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

