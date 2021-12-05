3,400 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1,959.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,129,000 after buying an additional 677,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 56.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after buying an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

NTR stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.