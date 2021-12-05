360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $21.99

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $21.21. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 9,058 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. FMR LLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.