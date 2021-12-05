$4.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $4.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.22. 1,204,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

