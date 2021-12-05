$4.94 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post sales of $4.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $17.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

