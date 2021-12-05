$407.64 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $407.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.91 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $343.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRR. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

RRR traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,687. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

