$434.85 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report $434.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $460.40 million. Materion reported sales of $339.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.58. 76,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,572. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after buying an additional 585,271 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $27,270,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $24,519,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 130,840 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 194.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 114,512 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

