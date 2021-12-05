44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

