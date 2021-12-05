4,700 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $61.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49.

