4,700 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $61.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.