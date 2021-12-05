62,588 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

