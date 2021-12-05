62,588 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.