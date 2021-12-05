$70.13 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report sales of $70.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.29 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $76.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $258.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $254.09 million, with estimates ranging from $247.98 million to $259.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 202,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,882. The stock has a market cap of $342.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

