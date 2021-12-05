$75.75 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to post sales of $75.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.44 million to $76.06 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $67.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $301.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.20 million to $302.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $318.01 million, with estimates ranging from $313.67 million to $323.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $67,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 4,082,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $878.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.