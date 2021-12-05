79,114 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dropbox by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dropbox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dropbox by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 509,751 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,188. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.