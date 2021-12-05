835,821 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 835,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,521,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALSN opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

