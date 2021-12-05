88mph Trading Down 12.1% This Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.84 or 0.00056755 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and $185,702.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00228472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 418,837 coins and its circulating supply is 403,747 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

