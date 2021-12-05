AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

