Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Short Interest Update

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,800 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 817,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $300.63 on Friday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $254.41 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.