AceD (ACED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,060.53

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. AceD has a market cap of $41,060.53 and $8,827.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 4% against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars.

