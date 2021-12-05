ACENT (ACE) Market Capitalization Tops $8.27 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $2.81 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00217718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

ACENT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

