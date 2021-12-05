Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $1.36 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,237.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.91 or 0.08521836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00320623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.91 or 0.00927974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00080057 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.18 or 0.00410622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00253975 BTC.

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

