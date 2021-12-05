AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,467,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

