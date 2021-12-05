Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADEVF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Adevinta ASA stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

