Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $67,899,321. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

