AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $126.83 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

