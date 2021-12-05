AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG opened at $86.00 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.