AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $163,000 Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 754.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after purchasing an additional 721,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 412,421 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,535.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 233,271 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,629,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.54.

