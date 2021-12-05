AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,101 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $142.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.24 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

