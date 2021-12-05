Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Aegon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,344,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aegon by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 490,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 260.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 470,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 374.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 326,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

