Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.82). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period.

Shares of AERI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $21.30.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.