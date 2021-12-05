Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.82). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period.
Shares of AERI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $21.30.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105.
