Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 1,856 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $27,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AFBI stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFBI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

