Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 1,856 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $27,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AFBI stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.
About Affinity Bancshares
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.
