AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

