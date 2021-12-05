Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Update

Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 979.0 days.

AGXXF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. Agilyx AS has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research began coverage on Agilyx AS in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Agilyx AS engages in recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company through its chemical recycling technology, converts mixed plastic waste to plastics, as well as chemical products and fuels. The company, through its subsidiary, Cyclyx International, Inc, a feedstock management company, is working with various waste service providers, municipalities, petrochemical, and brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop advanced recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics.

