AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanECk BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period.

BIZD stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

