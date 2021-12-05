AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $114.41 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

