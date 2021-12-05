AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 141.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 85,764 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 567,354 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

DNMR opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

