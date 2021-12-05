AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,962,000.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $126.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11.

