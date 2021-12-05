Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.
ALRM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 414,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,611. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $108.67.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,711 shares of company stock worth $7,593,759. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
