Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

ALRM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 414,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,611. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.86.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,711 shares of company stock worth $7,593,759. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

