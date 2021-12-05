Alaska Permanent Capital Management Purchases 329 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $69.49.

