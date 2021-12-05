Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Down 5.8%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.77 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 78,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 161,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.38.

CLIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “tender” rating on shares of Alcanna in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.36. The stock has a market cap of C$251.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

