Alchemix (ALCX) Market Cap Reaches $264.52 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $302.05 or 0.00614777 BTC on exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $264.52 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00232805 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,111,177 coins and its circulating supply is 875,756 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

