Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 207,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,682. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.