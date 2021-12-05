Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

