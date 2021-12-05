Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) President Buys $1,631,125.00 in Stock

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Patrick Brandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $658.32 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $664.27 and a 200-day moving average of $670.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 113.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 14.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 659.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

