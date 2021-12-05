Alpha Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $17,339.78 and $5.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,417.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.87 or 0.00936637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.34 or 0.00255651 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00028892 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

