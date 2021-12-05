Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,733.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

