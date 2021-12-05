Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,840.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,856.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,697.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.