Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €48.00 ($54.55) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.61 ($51.83).

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO opened at €31.18 ($35.43) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.55. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.