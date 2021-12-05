AltEnergy Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:AEAEU) Quiet Period To End on December 8th

AltEnergy Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AEAEU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. AltEnergy Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AltEnergy Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AEAEU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

